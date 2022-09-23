RHS Financial LLC Sells 36,029 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 7,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,565. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

