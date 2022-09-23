RHS Financial LLC Sells 544 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $64.42. 225,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,975,058. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.