RHS Financial LLC Sells 805 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.47. 70,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,823. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

