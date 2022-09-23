Ridgemont Partners Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Ridgemont Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,211,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,843,924 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up approximately 100.0% of Ridgemont Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $107,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 234,933 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 541,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

SWN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 1,430,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,031,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

