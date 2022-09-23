Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. 212,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,329. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

