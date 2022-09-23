Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,860 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $312.56. 78,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,822. The company has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.33 and a 200-day moving average of $304.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

