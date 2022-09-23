Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,713. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

