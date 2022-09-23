Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.67. 110,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

