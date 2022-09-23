Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 10,172 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 281,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,051,706. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

