Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 365,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,571. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

