Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.53

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.53 and traded as low as C$54.77. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$55.10, with a volume of 1,443,811 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.14.

The company has a market cap of C$27.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

