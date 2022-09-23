Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ROP traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.08 and a 200-day moving average of $427.52. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.