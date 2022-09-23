Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 29,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 7.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 69,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $46.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

