Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 3,084 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.