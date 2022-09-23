Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 3,795 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFF opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.