Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,911.5% during the second quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 360,395 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 287,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

