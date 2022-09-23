Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

