Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 105,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

