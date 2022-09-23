Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,932 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 887,555 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

