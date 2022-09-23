Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

