Ross Group (LON:RGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 175000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Ross Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Ross Group

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiary Ross Diversified Trading Limited, operates as a supply chain management company. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

