Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED) Shares Down 2%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.
