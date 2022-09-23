Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.53

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.53 and last traded at $88.53, with a volume of 1461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

