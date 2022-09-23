Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 12383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
ROYMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.
About Royal Mail
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
