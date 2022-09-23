Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.59

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.97. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,139 shares trading hands.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity at Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,829.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,231,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,450,934.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth $294,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 57.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

