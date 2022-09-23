SALT One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,299.00 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. SALT has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $24,299.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,363.80 or 1.00063437 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058007 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00068569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00077248 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

