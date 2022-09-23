Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold makes up 1.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

