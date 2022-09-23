Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €77.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €41.00 ($41.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.87 and its 200 day moving average is €47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.