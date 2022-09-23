Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVK opened at €17.82 ($18.18) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.62.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

