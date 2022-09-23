Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.35. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 1,215,339 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

