Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 363.66% from the company’s previous close.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

STC traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

