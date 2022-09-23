Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 2.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 97,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

