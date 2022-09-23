Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.