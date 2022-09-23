Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 806,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,419,857 shares.The stock last traded at $28.57 and had previously closed at $29.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.