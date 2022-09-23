Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 570,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 93,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 174,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,857. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

