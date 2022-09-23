Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.