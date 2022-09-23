Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,036 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

