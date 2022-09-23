Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

