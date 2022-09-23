Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33.

