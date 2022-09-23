Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 387,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,983,216 shares.The stock last traded at $43.33 and had previously closed at $44.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

