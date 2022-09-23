SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.74

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 4109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

SciPlay Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SciPlay by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

