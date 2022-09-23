Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 11.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 36,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 837,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.49%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

