Scotiabank Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$16.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $7.78 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.