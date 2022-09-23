Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,131.11

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.11 ($13.67) and traded as low as GBX 946 ($11.43). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.60), with a volume of 5,465 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £176.79 million and a PE ratio of 566.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,050.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,128.72.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Trust Bank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Articles

