Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.11

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $25.97. Select Medical shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 538,489 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.