Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 391357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.47 million and a PE ratio of 84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
See Also
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.