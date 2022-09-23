Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 391357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.47 million and a PE ratio of 84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.41.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

