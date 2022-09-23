Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.10

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 5237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $43,454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

