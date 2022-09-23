Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.27. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 60,077 shares changing hands.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

