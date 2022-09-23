Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.43 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

