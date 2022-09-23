Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,139 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 3,603,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,438,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

